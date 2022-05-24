Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 550 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,036,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.36. 19,306,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,301,566. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

