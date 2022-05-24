Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 59,628 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,628 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,828,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007,623. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55.

