Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $524.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.53 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.