Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 11,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,000 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

