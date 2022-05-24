FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FREY. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $122,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $26,450,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

