Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.72% of Full House Resorts worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLL. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $218.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.93. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,933.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

