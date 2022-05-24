Function X (FX) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. Function X has a total market cap of $106.80 million and approximately $476,123.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

