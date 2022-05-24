Fundsmith LLP Acquires 1,707 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $181,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.94. 556,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,639. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.96 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

