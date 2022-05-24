Fundsmith LLP Purchases 360,125 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,125 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,287,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,302,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $438,112,000 after purchasing an additional 67,195 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 428,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 78,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded down $14.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.28. 50,285,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,773,055. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.44.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,758 shares of company stock worth $9,217,533. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.41.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.