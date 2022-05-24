Fundsmith LLP Sells 315 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fundsmith LLP reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises approximately 4.1% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned 7.39% of Waters worth $1,680,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 2,155.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.52 and its 200-day moving average is $328.23. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

