Furucombo 24-Hour Volume Tops $242,097.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $242,097.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,263.73 or 0.58693807 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00503771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,254.63 or 1.47058524 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

