Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,253 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,512 ($56.78) to GBX 3,253 ($40.93) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Future from GBX 5,225 ($65.75) to GBX 3,600 ($45.30) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Future from GBX 3,900 ($49.08) to GBX 3,300 ($41.53) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

FRNWF opened at $23.00 on Friday. Future has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

