Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 45,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.28% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

