Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

AMX stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

