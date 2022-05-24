Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,417 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.60% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $874.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

