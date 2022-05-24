Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.51% of IMAX worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 31,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $917.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IMAX (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.