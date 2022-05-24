Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.10.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,012 shares of company stock worth $11,804,491 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $268.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.97.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

