Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 160.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 537,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,149,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 802,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 377.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 181,278 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.25%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

