Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Valvoline worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

VVV opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

