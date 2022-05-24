Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 14,491 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 496,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 335,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Telefónica Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.