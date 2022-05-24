Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 217,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 273,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

