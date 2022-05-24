Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

CPB opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

