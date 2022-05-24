Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,417,000 after purchasing an additional 278,029 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 390,489 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 164,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

