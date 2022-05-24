Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,588 shares of company stock valued at $69,778,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

CVX stock opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $175.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

