Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,225 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $204,580,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,508 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,055,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 178.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,527 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NLOK opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

