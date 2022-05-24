Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $331.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 0.80. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.22 and a 1-year high of $1,133.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.10.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $603.69.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

