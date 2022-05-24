Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 107.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cloudflare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.02.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -68.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,956 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

