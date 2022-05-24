Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 725,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 584,306 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,774,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,340,000 after purchasing an additional 556,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,766,000 after acquiring an additional 498,114 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

