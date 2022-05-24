Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $293.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $280.21 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

