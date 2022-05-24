Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 25.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,056.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,983.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROCK stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROCK. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

