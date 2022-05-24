Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTB opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day moving average of $167.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

