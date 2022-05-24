Gas Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.60 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Gas has a total market cap of $26.21 million and $26.60 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00008831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,462.67 or 0.32293574 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00505528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,345.94 or 1.44515424 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

