GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $72.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get GDS alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in GDS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GDS by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,383,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.07. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.