General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in General Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.29. 132,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

