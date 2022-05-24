General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.66. 173,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,776,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

