General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 149,352 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nomura reduced their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

