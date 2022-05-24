Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 713 ($8.97) target price on the stock.

GEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.05) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Shares of GEN stock opened at GBX 432.50 ($5.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 465.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 533.55. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 397.50 ($5.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($110,733.61).

Genuit Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.