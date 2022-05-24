Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 35,742 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $474,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.65.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

