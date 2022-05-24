Geode Capital Management LLC Has $459.60 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,988 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of Enphase Energy worth $459,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

ENPH opened at $169.55 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average of $180.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,888,417. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

