Geode Capital Management LLC Has $497.81 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Teradyne worth $497,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $129.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.63 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

