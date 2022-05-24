Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of KeyCorp worth $415,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2,144.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $342,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Piper Sandler lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

