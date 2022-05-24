Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.82. 150,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 65,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.69 million during the quarter.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

