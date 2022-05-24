Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 7,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,480. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

