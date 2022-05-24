GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,383 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Essent Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.