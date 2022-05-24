GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. 14,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

