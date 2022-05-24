GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

