GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 990,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,240,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.59. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.66 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

