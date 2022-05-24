GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 11.6%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) shares fell 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.48. 7,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,477,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Get GitLab alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. Analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.