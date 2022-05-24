Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Stock Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after buying an additional 919,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,025,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 467,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 59,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 309,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Necessity Retail REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.