Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Stryker were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

